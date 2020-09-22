Lynchburg City Schools moving up getting students back to class

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools plans to begin bringing more students back into the school buildings for hybrid instruction before the end of this first nine weeks of the fall semester. The original plan was to wait, and have online instruction take the lead, but school officials have determined it’s safe to have students return.

The hybrid model puts students into one of two groupings, according to the district: “Cohort A” and “Cohort B.” Students in Cohort A will attend in-building instruction Tuesday and Wednesday of each week, with remote learning scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Students in Cohort B will attend in-building instruction Thursday and Friday, with remote learning scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday is a remote instructional day for all students.

WEEK OF OCTOBER 5

Pre-Kindergarten through second-grade students may choose hybrid instruction. Students assigned to Cohort A will begin in-building instruction on Tuesday, October 6. Students assigned to Cohort B will begin in-building instruction on Thursday, October 8.

WEEK OF OCTOBER 12

Third-grade through sixth-grade students may choose hybrid instruction. Students assigned to Cohort A will begin in-building instruction on Tuesday, October 13. Students assigned to Cohort B will begin in-building instruction on Thursday, October 15.

WEEK OF OCTOBER 26

Seventh-grade through twelfth-grade students may choose hybrid instruction. Students assigned to Cohort A will begin in-building instruction on Tuesday, October 27. Students assigned to Cohort B will begin in-building instruction on Thursday, October 29.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Teachers of students in third through twelfth grade will be reaching out to you very soon to ask you a few questions about your plans for returning to in-person instruction. Pre-K through second-grade teachers should have already reached out to their students' families.

Even as we phase back into hybrid instruction, all families will still have the option for remote-only instruction. Your child’s teacher will ask you about your Return to Learn preference for hybrid or remote-only instruction, as well as your need for transportation.

Based on the responses from families, teacher assignments may change.

Parents/guardians will be notified of their child’s assigned cohort as soon as possible prior to the start of hybrid instruction.

Please note that the last day for meal delivery will be October 2nd. Meals for students participating in remote learning will be available for curbside pick up at the five secondary schools—which include E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools, and Dunbar, Linkhorne, and Sandusky middle schools—Monday through Friday (no holidays) from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. Students receiving in-building instruction will receive meals on the two days they are in the building. On their second day in the building, they will receive take-home meal kits.

