Lynchburg voters cast about 800 early ballots exactly six weeks before presidential election

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day.

Lynchburg voters took to the registrar’s office Tuesday to register and get some early voting in.

Since early voting began Friday, about 800 people have voted in the hill city.

The city has also mailed over 6,000 ballots to Lynchburg residents.

“We have been encouraging our voters to update their voter registration if they need to. You can do that online at www.elections.virginia.gov to be able to update your voter registration if you’ve moved here into town recently," said Christine Gibbons, City of Lynchburg director of elections and general registrar.

Tuesday marks exactly six weeks away from the presidential election in November.

