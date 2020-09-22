Advertisement

Man charged for home invasion in Campbell County

More people are being sought
Erique Scott mugshot
Erique Scott mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested for a home invasion in Campbell County and more people are being sought.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was called the night of September 21 to a home in the Wilson Drive area of Campbell County, near Leesville Road). Someone had called 911 and left the line open.

Deputies were told several people with guns had been in the home, and property had been stolen from the residents. The robbers then ran off.

Anyone with information about who the other robbers are, and their whereabouts, is asked to call Investigator N. West with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9581, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Virginia State Police and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

