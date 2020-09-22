Man killed in St. Paul house fire

ST. PAUL, Va. (WDBJ) - The cause of a fire in which a man’s body was found has not been determined, but investigators say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the fire at a home in the Town of St. Paul. Fire crews were called to the home in the 16600 block of Summit Drive at 4:25 p.m. September 20; they were called by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters found resident Randy D. Allen, 45, dead inside the home. His remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

