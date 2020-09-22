Nice sunshine continues today as we warm into the 70s

Counties along the Interstate 64 corridor are under a Frost Advisory until 9am this morning for patchy frost. While the thermometer may read mid 30s, at the surface, you can still get temperatures close to freezing. Once the sun rises our temperatures will quickly follow as highs climb into the mid 70s. We should see lots of sunshine today and tomorrow followed by a few more clouds on Thursday. We could see some moisture from the remnants of Beta toward the end of the week. We’ll follow that up with a stronger cold front which could also trigger showers late in the weekend.

Areas of frost is possible overnight along and/north of the Interstate 64 corridor with lows in the mid 30s. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Fall officially begins Tuesday at 9:3 a.m. and we can expect another day of sunny skies and low humidity as high pressure lingers overhead. Look for more seasonable temperatures as we go through the week with highs returning to the 70s. Wednesday will be the last sunny, dry day across the area as clouds enter the forecast by Thursday.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

An upper level low and the remnants of Beta could head our way by Friday. This would increase our chances of rain starting Friday and continueing into the weekend. At this time, it appears most of the heaviest rain would stay to our south across the Carolinas, similar to Sally’s rainfall a few weeks ago.

There’s still some uncertainty on just how much rain to expect over the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

A stronger cold front will push through by late Sunday and early Monday keeping our rain chances elevated.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will likely enter the region with rainfall starting late Friday and lingering into the weekend. (WDBJ7)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We have used up all of the names on the assigned 2020 list of Atlantic Names. This has only happened one other time in recorded history back in 2005. When this happens, we begin using the Greek alphabet. It just so happens we have already used up two of the names with Alpha forming off the coast of Portugal and Beta forming off the Gulf Coast. Several other areas are being monitored in the Atlantic as the busy season continues. You can get the latest track and details in our Hurricane Center.

