Advertisement

Northam announces refinancing plan set to benefit local colleges and universities

According to the Governor’s Office, the Commonwealth will refinance bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia (TBV) and the Virginia College Building Authority (VCBA) in order to take advantage of low-interest rates. Institutions of higher education use these bonds for capital projects.
(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Savings of $300 million over the next two years. That is the goal set forth by Governor Ralph Northam for a new refinancing plan aimed at helping Virginia’s public colleges and universities with pandemic woes.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Commonwealth will refinance bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia (TBV) and the Virginia College Building Authority (VCBA) in order to take advantage of low-interest rates. Institutions of higher education use these bonds for capital projects.

“Families all over the country are taking advantage of record low interest rates to refinance their home mortgages, and we want our public institutions to benefit as well. Refinancing will free up millions of dollars in savings allowing our colleges and universities to make critical investments, meet the needs of Virginia students, and continue offering a world-class education,” said Northam.

A large number of Virginia colleges and universities have experienced a decline in funds traditionally used for bond payments. No principal payments will be made by institutions on VCBA bonds through fiscal year 2023. The restructuring could also allow extensions of payment plans for two years beyond their current schedule, for both TBV and VCBA bonds.

"The following savings are expected:

· Christopher Newport University: $14.4 million

· George Mason University: $58.3 million

· James Madison University: $43.7 million

· Longwood University: $8.2 million

· Norfolk State University: $8.2 million

· Old Dominion University: $29.8 million

· Radford University: $5.1 million

· Richard Bland College of William & Mary: $320,000

· University of Mary Washington: $9.3 million

· University of Virginia: $344,000

· Virginia Commonwealth University: $23.1 million

· Virginia Community College System: $9.7 million

· Virginia Military Institute: $2.8 million

· Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University: $40.1 million

· Virginia State University: $12.8 million

· William & Mary: $33.7 million"

Additional moves towards greater flexibility for higher education refinancing will be explored by Northam during the 2021 General Assembly.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Politics

Roanoke City Sheriff retiring, won’t complete second term

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Allen says his retirement will be effective January 8, 2021.

News

Roanoke Regional Heart Walk

Updated: 1 hour ago

Safety

Man killed in St. Paul house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The fire was reported Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

The New Back-to-School

Lynchburg City Schools moving up getting students back to class

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The original plan was to wait, and have online instruction take the lead, but school officials have determined it’s safe to have students return.

Coronavirus

Virginia hospitalizations, percent positive rate down

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 22, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

JMU to Resume In-Person Classes

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

NWS meteorologist shares insight into record-breaking hurricane season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“We got off to a very fast start this hurricane season," Phil Hysell said.