Northam announces refinancing plan set to benefit local colleges and universities

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Savings of $300 million over the next two years. That is the goal set forth by Governor Ralph Northam for a new refinancing plan aimed at helping Virginia’s public colleges and universities with pandemic woes.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Commonwealth will refinance bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia (TBV) and the Virginia College Building Authority (VCBA) in order to take advantage of low-interest rates. Institutions of higher education use these bonds for capital projects.

“Families all over the country are taking advantage of record low interest rates to refinance their home mortgages, and we want our public institutions to benefit as well. Refinancing will free up millions of dollars in savings allowing our colleges and universities to make critical investments, meet the needs of Virginia students, and continue offering a world-class education,” said Northam.

A large number of Virginia colleges and universities have experienced a decline in funds traditionally used for bond payments. No principal payments will be made by institutions on VCBA bonds through fiscal year 2023. The restructuring could also allow extensions of payment plans for two years beyond their current schedule, for both TBV and VCBA bonds.

"The following savings are expected:

· Christopher Newport University: $14.4 million

· George Mason University: $58.3 million

· James Madison University: $43.7 million

· Longwood University: $8.2 million

· Norfolk State University: $8.2 million

· Old Dominion University: $29.8 million

· Radford University: $5.1 million

· Richard Bland College of William & Mary: $320,000

· University of Mary Washington: $9.3 million

· University of Virginia: $344,000

· Virginia Commonwealth University: $23.1 million

· Virginia Community College System: $9.7 million

· Virginia Military Institute: $2.8 million

· Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University: $40.1 million

· Virginia State University: $12.8 million

· William & Mary: $33.7 million"

Additional moves towards greater flexibility for higher education refinancing will be explored by Northam during the 2021 General Assembly.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.