Advertisement

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Reports say the man was looking underneath the stall
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a group of parents tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of spying on a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of a South Carolina restaurant.

Duncan police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Court records show that Lane has several past convictions for similar behavior in both North and South Carolina dating back more than 20 years.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday when the girl was using the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel and noticed a man looking out from under the stall beside her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bedford County crash along US-460E causes two miles of delays

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

National

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

Coronavirus

VDH continues drive-through COVID testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
The Central Shenandoah Health District had a testing setup at the Rockbridge County Emergency Communications Center in Buena Vista Tuesday. No appointment was necessary, and there was no charge, but they did limit testing to those with symptoms or suspected exposure to the virus.

Latest News

Education

VMI alumna remembers meeting Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 2017 speech

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
VMI graduate Lara Tyler Chambers met and talked with Ruth Bader Ginsburg before her 2017 speech in Lexington.

News

Neighbors still have time to complete 2020 census

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The U.S. Census Bureau is pleased with its response rate to the 2020 census, but many folks in our hometowns still need to fill out their information.

Coronavirus

Franklin County Schools report two student, two staff COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
Superintendent Dr. Mark Church confirmed with WDBJ7 on Tuesday that two staff members tested positive, and two students also tested positive.

National

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

Crime

Man charged for home invasion in Campbell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Deputies were told several people with guns had been in the home, and property had been stolen from the residents.

National

Mother: Daughter given drug-laced candy at school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A woman in Florida says her daughter was given drug-laced candy and ended up in hospital.