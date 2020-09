NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Newport News Friday, Sept. 25.

The “Make America Great Again” rally will be at 9 p.m. at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport along Bland Boulevard.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For information on general admission, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.