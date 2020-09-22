Putin likely orchestrating efforts to meddle in 2020 U.S. presidential election, report says

Advertisement

Published: Sep. 22, 2020
(CNN) - The Washington Post reports that a CIA assessment says Russian President Vladimir Putin is “probably directing” efforts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The Post cited two sources who reviewed the document.

According to the report, the CIA made its Aug. 31 assessment with input from the National Security Agency and the FBI. The CIA reportedly used public, unclassified, and classified intelligence sources.

The assessment reportedly says Putin and his top aides are aware of and are probably directing Russia’s influence operations to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Biden, support President Trump and fuel public discord ahead of the November election.

U.S. intelligence agencies have not publicly commented on the Post report.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

