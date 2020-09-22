Roanoke City Sheriff retiring, won’t complete second term

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Sheriff Tim Allen says he is retiring and leaving the department in the hands of his chief deputy.

Allen says his retirement will be effective January 8, 2021, with one year left in his second term.

In a statement, he said, “After 33 years in law enforcement, I feel it is time to move on to the next chapter in my life. I hope to focus on some personal goals and spend time with my family.”

Allen says he will leave the sheriff’s office in the hands of Chief Deputy David Bell, saying, “I have no doubt he will take command and move the Office of Sheriff progressively forward.”

