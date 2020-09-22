Advertisement

Second staff member at Central Elementary in Rockbridge Co. tests positive for COVID-19

This follows a teacher’s positive test earlier in September.
Courtesy Rockbridge County Public Schools
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Public Schools has announced a second staff member at Central Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The division says they have been working closely with the Health Department and have alerted those who were deemed close contacts. These individuals have begun their mandatory 14-day quarantine periods, which are designed to start from their most recent exposure to the case.

The Health Department is following up with these “close contact individuals” as well.

Areas in the school that were affected were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

