Advertisement

Smithsonian National Zoo’s baby panda is one month old

In this image from video provided by the Smithsonian National Zoo, Mei Xiang is seen after giving birth to a Giant Panda cub Friday evening, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. The cub is Mei Xiang&#39;s fourth. Her first three offspring, Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei, were transported to China at age 4 under an agreement with the Chinese government.
In this image from video provided by the Smithsonian National Zoo, Mei Xiang is seen after giving birth to a Giant Panda cub Friday evening, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. The cub is Mei Xiang&#39;s fourth. Her first three offspring, Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei, were transported to China at age 4 under an agreement with the Chinese government.(Smithsonian National Zoo via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant panda cub is one month old and had its very first veterinary exam over the weekend.

Mei Xiang, the cub’s mother, left the panda cub on the floor of the den and stepped into the adjacent enclosure giving veterinarians the perfect opportunity to conduct a brief exam.

The panda cub weighs just over two pounds and is about 13 inches long, according to a release by the zoo.

The veterinarians checked the cub’s heart, lungs and reflexes. They say the cub’s eyes are still closed, but may open soon. Newborn giant pandas open their eyes between 6 and 8 weeks.

All signs point to a healthy and strong panda cub.

Veterinarians were able to take a cheek swab to test the cub’s DNA to determine the sex. The Center for Conservation Genomics is where Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute scientists will confirm the cub’s sex. This process takes a few weeks.

The cub was born on Aug. 21 and will not be named for its first hundred days in accordance with tradition.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spanish Newscast 9/21

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Spanish Newscast 9/21

News

Two students at Cave Spring Middle School test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
These two new cases join a previously reported student’s positive result back on September 14.

News

Second staff member at Central Elementary in Rockbridge Co. tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
This follows a teacher’s positive test earlier in September.

Coronavirus

CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top U.S. public health agency stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC abruptly scrubs airborne COVID guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The CDC creating confusion after abruptly scrubbing newly posted guidelines on airborne spread of coronavirus.

News

A study shows drone delivery could save customers money, earn businesses revenue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
A study in three U.S. cities show drones could save customers money and earn businesses money.

National

Police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.

National

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a toxic work environment, apologizing for things “that never should have happened.”

News

Supreme Court battle reshapes presidential race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg brought an outpouring of appreciation for her life and legacy. It is also reshaping the presidential race here in Virginia and across the country.

VOD Recording

GPC Plans More Sally Victim Aid Resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
GPC Plans More Sally Victim Aid Resources