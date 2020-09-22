Advertisement

Two students at Cave Spring Middle School test positive for COVID-19

These two new cases join a previously reported student’s positive result back on September 14.
(Roanoke County Public Schools)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new related cases of the coronavirus were reported Monday within the Roanoke Public Schools community.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the division stated two students at Cave Spring Middle School have produced positive results for COVID-19. Roanoke County Public Schools say they have been working closely with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department during this process, which has led to the determination that no students or staff were at risk of exposure.

The letter reminded their community that, “An exposure is determined as any individual who has had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is considered less than 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask.”

Classrooms and other areas impacted by these cases have been cleaned and disinfected.

Click here for more on Roanoke County Public Schools and their response to COVID-19.

