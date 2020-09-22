VDH continues drive-through COVID testing

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is continuing to run drive-through COVID testing in our area.

The Central Shenandoah Health District had a testing setup at the Rockbridge County Emergency Communications Center in Buena Vista Tuesday.

No appointment was necessary, and there was no charge, but they did limit testing to those with symptoms or suspected exposure to the virus.

“As testing is more available throughout the area whether it’s at doctor’s offices or at urgent cares or at pharmacies even, we still are providing testing to increase capacity locally so that everyone who wants a test can get a test,” Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District said.

The program is to help bring tests to those without insurance or cannot get a test from their doctor or clinic.

