Virginia hospitalizations, percent positive rate down

By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 142,010 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 22, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 141,138 reported Monday, an 872-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 627 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

1,911,580 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.7 percent reported Monday.

6,909 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Tuesday are considered “probable.”

There are 3,060 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,021 reported Monday. The VDH website said a backlog of death data is expected to be added from September 15 through September 21.

940 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 995 reported Monday. 16,979 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

