VMI alumna remembers meeting Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 2017 speech

VMI alumna Lara Tyler Chambers met with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before her 2017 speech in Lexington, Va.
VMI alumna Lara Tyler Chambers met with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before her 2017 speech in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “There are women who are ready, willing, and able to undergo the tough training at VMI," Ruth Bader Ginsburg said in 2017, describing her Supreme Court opinion forcing the Virginia Military Institute to admit women. "And they want that opportunity.”

One of those women was Lara Tyler Chambers, whom we spoke with after Ginsburg’s speech.

A member of the third class to have female cadets, she had just been appointed to the school’s Board of Visitors.

“It was only my second year when I met Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the twentieth anniversary of women going to VMI when she spoke at VMI,” Chambers remembered.

Meeting Ginsburg backstage is an experience she still remembers in detail.

“We talked about what was going on at VMI," Chambers said. "And she wanted to know the hardest thing that I would have to do being on the board.”

But she does have one regret.

“Since then," she said, "Being on the board, I have so many more questions that I wish I could have had a chance to chat with her about.”

During her visit, Ginsburg received a number of gifts, but for Chambers, only one item would do: her “battle ring,” given to cadets along with their more formal class ring.

Chambers said, “And so I gave it to her and I told her thank for fighting for us. Take this as a symbol of my appreciation.”

