Amherst County School confirms a positive coronavirus case

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Amhersy County Public Schools has confirmed an individual at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to a press release, the school system is working with the Central Virginia Health Department and using contact tracing to determine whether to continue in-person classes.

The school system says the individual did not have direct exposure with other members of the community and Amherst County High School will remain open.

Officials say if you have not been directly contacted by the health department or Amherst County Public Schools, you have not been identified as a potential exposure.

