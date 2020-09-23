Buena Vista to get new clinic

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista is looking forward to having a new primary care practice in town.

Renovation work began last month on a building across the street from city hall to become Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care.

It will provide the full scope of primary care services.

“You know, health care is so important, and it’s hard to provide in rural areas, in small towns," said Buena Vista’s Director of Community and Economic Development Tom Roberts. "And so we’re really excited to have another primary care provider in town.”

It’s expected to open in the first quarter of next year.

