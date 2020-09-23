Employee taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Danville laundromat

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee of Laundry Land (824 Westover Drive) was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building at around 7:15 p.m.

The employee was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The Danville Fire Department arrived to find damage to the front of the laundromat, and the vehicle that had moved away from the building and was resting in the front lot. The driver was not injured.

Technical Rescue Team members and firefighters worked together to build “T” posits to support the front of Laundry Land. The building manager is awaiting work to be done on the building.

Crews remained on scene for an hour and fifty minutes.

