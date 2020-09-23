Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Pulaski County High School

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee at Pulaski County High School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Pulaski County Public Schools.

The last day the employee was on campus was Thursday, September 17, and the district says all prototols have been followed in the areas in which the employee spent time.

The school was on all-virtual learning Wednesday, September 23, and will be open Thursday for students with last names L-Z.

The district plans to work with health officials as part of the investigation into this case and to contact anyone with whom the employee may have come into contact.

