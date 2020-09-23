Advertisement

Executive Producer

Sep. 23, 2020
The Executive Producer is one of the most crucial positions at any television station. It requires someone who is a strong leader and excellent communicator, and who is organized and passionate about journalism.

This Executive Producer position has the opportunity to lead, guide and teach talented producers, MMJs and anchors on a daily basis. WDBJ7 is also focused on growing and training managers who have an interest in not only overseeing award-winning newscasts, but working toward a goal of higher management positions or working in a big-time market.

Our News Director and Assistant News Director have extensive experience and will be focused on helping the person we hire be the absolute best in this position.

If you are ready to take your career to the next level, email your resume and a recent newscast to News Director Eric Walters at ewalters@wdbj7.com. Also, apply online here.

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

