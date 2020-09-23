Advertisement

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another with a hunting knife in Virginia plans to use an insanity defense at his trial.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is scheduled to go on trial in January.

The 31-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing 43-year-old Ronald Sanchez Jr., of Oklahoma City, and wounding a female hiker in May 2019. Jordan’s attorneys filed a notice in federal court this week saying they intend to use an insanity defense.

Jordan has a history of mental illness. He was originally declared incompetent to stand trial. But a judge in June found that he is now competent and the case can proceed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amherst County School confirms a positive coronavirus case

Updated: moments ago
|
By Taia White
Amhersy County Public Schools has confirmed an individual at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

News

Online Learning Struggles

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Education

Roanoke county parents express concerns over hybrid learning

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke County parents struggle with hybrid learning.

Crime

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

Latest News

Safety

Vinton home evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Carbon Monoxide is odorless, colorless and deadly.

Coronavirus

Va. Department of Corrections working with VDH, CDC to manage COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby and VADOC release
The Virginia Department of Corrections says it has taken major steps to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center.

Crime

Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old found safe, Dallas police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Dallas Police Dept. says a regional statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted and critically missing toddler.

Coronavirus

Roanoke County Schools confirms COVID-19 case at Northside Middle School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
The district said that as of Wednesday morning, school leaders see no indication of additional exposure and that they are working with the health department on contact tracing.

Coronavirus

William Fleming High to close for two weeks because of staffers’ COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
A robocall has been sent to parents of students at the school.

News

Kimberly and Leo Receive Media Excellence Award

Updated: 5 hours ago