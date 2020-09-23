Advertisement

Liberty University talks upcoming prayer march, plans to bring more than 2,000 students

Liberty University officials talk Wednesday about their plan to bring 2,200 students Saturday to Washington D.C. for a prayer march.
Liberty University officials talk Wednesday about their plan to bring 2,200 students Saturday to Washington D.C. for a prayer march.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University spoke Wednesday about their upcoming trip to our nation’s capital.

About 2,200 students will head to Washington D.C. Saturday for a prayer march led by Franklin Graham.

The university plans to screen everyone prior to leaving and says masks will be mandatory.

When they arrive, students will space out as they march.

“But we’re just basically praying for our nation, praying for our people, praying for this COVID thing to get over with so you don’t have to wear a mask. And it’s kind of hard to breathe, sometimes, with that mask. And it’s hard for us to understand you, sometimes, when you’re doing that," said Jerry Prevo, acting president.

Liberty University currently has over 1,000 students in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

