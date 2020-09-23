Lynchburg Education Association responds to plan to bring back more students

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools will bring back more students beginning October 6.

School officials say they not only considered coronavirus cases when they made the decision, but also the environment in which students learn.

They say they want to provide the best education in the best possible environment.

The Lynchburg Education Association says some staff are concerned. They cite safety, communication and preparation as key areas that need to be addressed.

“Wherever you fall on that in what the decision was, they are upset that they didn’t get the chance to participate in the discussion before the decision was made. They’re upset that we don’t have the proper preparation going forward," said Karl Loos, Lynchburg Education Association president.

“We’re working together, having conversations with our building principals, asking them to include their teachers in those conversations. Specifically, we did not go to the Lynchburg Education Association to ask them for permission to bring our students back into school,” said Amy Pugh, Lynchburg City Schools deputy superintendent.

Pugh says they have had positive cases in their system, but wouldn’t specify how many or where those cases were.

She also says the Lynchburg City Schools is working to put the number of cases the system has online.

