Advertisement

Lynchburg Education Association responds to plan to bring back more students

The school system confirmed Wednesday it has seen positive cases of coronavirus in its system, but wouldn't say know many cases or where they were at.
The school system confirmed Wednesday it has seen positive cases of coronavirus in its system, but wouldn't say know many cases or where they were at.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools will bring back more students beginning October 6.

School officials say they not only considered coronavirus cases when they made the decision, but also the environment in which students learn.

They say they want to provide the best education in the best possible environment.

The Lynchburg Education Association says some staff are concerned. They cite safety, communication and preparation as key areas that need to be addressed.

“Wherever you fall on that in what the decision was, they are upset that they didn’t get the chance to participate in the discussion before the decision was made. They’re upset that we don’t have the proper preparation going forward," said Karl Loos, Lynchburg Education Association president.

“We’re working together, having conversations with our building principals, asking them to include their teachers in those conversations. Specifically, we did not go to the Lynchburg Education Association to ask them for permission to bring our students back into school,” said Amy Pugh, Lynchburg City Schools deputy superintendent.

Pugh says they have had positive cases in their system, but wouldn’t specify how many or where those cases were.

She also says the Lynchburg City Schools is working to put the number of cases the system has online.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Radford City Public Schools extends Pandemic-EBT to help more students

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Students learning virtually for at least five consecutive days are now able to receive the benefits this fall.

News

Roanoke Mayor Addresses Recent Violence

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Liberty University talks upcoming prayer march, plans to bring more than 2,000 students

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The university says the march is an opportunity to pray for the nation.

News

YOVASO After Prom Vote

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Lynchburg City School Students Return to the Classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Radford EBT Program Extended

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

School-bus size asteroid to pass nearby Earth Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
NASA has detected an asteroid that will pass nearby Earth on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Pulaski County High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The school was on all-virtual learning Wednesday, September 23, and will be open Thursday for students with last names L-Z.

Forecast

Wednesday, September 23 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Crime

Suspect in Bedford County chase arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
So far, he is charged with reckless driving/disregarding a police command and driving without a license.