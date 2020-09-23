Advertisement

Man shot while driving in Roanoke Tuesday evening

Anyone with helpful tips to call 540-344-8500.
Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man went to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Tuesday evening in a personal vehicle for treatment for a gunshot wound.

Roanoke Police responded to the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. to speak to the victim. Early evidence shows the incident occurred on I-581 SB between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits.

The man was driving when the shooting occurred. There is no word on his condition at this time.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with helpful tips to call 540-344-8500. Tips can be delivered by text message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” for it to be properly sent). Roanoke Police say both texts and calls can be anonymous.

