Montgomery Co. schools to return to classroom

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Board members with Montgomery County Public Schools made the decision Wednesday to have students return to in-person learning.

Five school board members agreed to have students return to the classroom, while one wanted to have classes remain virtual and another was unavailable.

Earlier in September, students in grades 4-12 switched to online learning as the county anticipated an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

MCPS students will return to in-person learning Monday, September 28.

