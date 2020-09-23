Advertisement

Montgomery Co. schools to return to classroom

Montgomery County Public Schools logo
Montgomery County Public Schools logo(MCPS Facebook page)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Board members with Montgomery County Public Schools made the decision Wednesday to have students return to in-person learning.

Five school board members agreed to have students return to the classroom, while one wanted to have classes remain virtual and another was unavailable.

Earlier in September, students in grades 4-12 switched to online learning as the county anticipated an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Montgomery County Public Schools change to online learning in grades 4-12

MCPS students will return to in-person learning Monday, September 28.

