Radford City Public Schools extends Pandemic-EBT to help more students

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is making sure students don’t go hungry while learning virtually. They’re extending the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.

This is the second round of P-EBT card being sent out, but this time more students are included. Those learning virtually for at least five consecutive days are now able to receive P-EBT benefits this fall.

The card can be used for food anywhere SNAP and EBT benefits are located.

The school district already delivers some meals to students, but officials say this will help those struggling during the pandemic.

“Hopefully this EBT card will just help them a little bit. You know every little bit helps to help families out,” said Connie Woods the director of school nutrition at Radford City Public School.

Benefits will be issued starting September 30 and October 15.

To learn more about the program and if you qualify, you can visit the Radford City Public School’s Facebook page.

