Roanoke County Schools confirms COVID-19 case at Northside Middle School

The district said that as of Wednesday morning, school leaders see no indication of additional exposure and that they are working with the health department on contact tracing.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed Wednesday one student at Northside Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said as of Wednesday morning, school leaders see no indication of additional exposure and that they are working with the health department on contact tracing.

This reported case comes in addition to a number of other reported cases throughout the district at Green Valley Elementary, Back Creek Elementary, Bonsack Elementary, Glenvar High and Cave Spring Middle School

