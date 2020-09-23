Advertisement

Roanoke’s mayor says there will be an ‘aggressive’ approach taken to increased violence

By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From January 1- July 28th of this year, Roanoke had 31 aggravated assaults, all involving gunfire.

Since that time there have been nearly a dozen more incidents and most of those have also involved gunfire.

“We’re getting ready to take a much more aggressive posture," said Roanoke’s mayor, Sherman Lea.

In past interviews with city leaders, including Lea, we’ve heard that the city is concerned, but we haven’t been told of any specific measures.

Today Lea said people can expect to see change, as soon as possible.

“It’s not typical Roanoke, what you’re seeing, shootings in cars, all those kind of things.”

Earlier this year, both Chief Sam Roman and Mayor Lea acknowledged Roanoke having gangs.

Conversation on this takes place at every Task force to reduce gun violence meeting.

"What we at one time had thought were “wanna be gangs” But now, we think the real people, perpetrators are here, inciting some of this."

Lea says the city is looking at other areas for help, one of those areas include Danville.

Last year, one of two Danville gang racketeering cases went to trial with 8 original defendants.

Lea did not say if Roanoke was going to do something similar, but reiterated that change is imminent.

“We’re gonna be aggressive with it, we’re gonna be aggressive with it, and they’re gonna see that in time," said Lea.

