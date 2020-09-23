School-bus size asteroid to pass nearby Earth Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASA has reported that an asteroid the size of a small school bus will be passing closely by Earth Thursday.

The roughly 15-30 foot wide asteroid, called 2020 SW, will zip past Earth at a distance of 13,000 miles above the surface making a close approach below the ring of geostationary satellites.

2020 SW is not expected to impact Earth, and even if it did it would likely burn up in our atmosphere as a fireball.

There are a large number of tiny asteroids like this one, and several of them approach our planet as close as this several times a year"

The asteroid was discovered on September 18 by Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona and was quickly projected to not impact the Earth. Scientists determined that the large rock will make its closest approach with Earth at 7:12 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 24 over the Southeastern Pacific Ocean.

It is thought that there are over 100 million small asteroids like 2020 SW, but they are difficult to discover unless they get near Earth.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.