Advertisement

School-bus size asteroid to pass nearby Earth Thursday

It’s expected to safely pass by roughly 13,000 miles above Earth
An illustration of the asteroid traveling through space.
An illustration of the asteroid traveling through space.(NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASA has reported that an asteroid the size of a small school bus will be passing closely by Earth Thursday.

The roughly 15-30 foot wide asteroid, called 2020 SW, will zip past Earth at a distance of 13,000 miles above the surface making a close approach below the ring of geostationary satellites.

2020 SW is not expected to impact Earth, and even if it did it would likely burn up in our atmosphere as a fireball.

The asteroid was discovered on September 18 by Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona and was quickly projected to not impact the Earth. Scientists determined that the large rock will make its closest approach with Earth at 7:12 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 24 over the Southeastern Pacific Ocean.

It is thought that there are over 100 million small asteroids like 2020 SW, but they are difficult to discover unless they get near Earth.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Radford EBT Program Extended

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Pulaski County High School

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The school was on all-virtual learning Wednesday, September 23, and will be open Thursday for students with last names L-Z.

Forecast

Wednesday, September 23 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Crime

Suspect in Bedford County chase arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
So far, he is charged with reckless driving/disregarding a police command and driving without a license.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amherst County Schools confirms positive coronavirus case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Amherst County Public Schools has confirmed a person at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

News

Online Learning Struggles

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Education

Roanoke county parents express concerns over hybrid learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke County parents struggle with hybrid learning.

Crime

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Massachusetts man charged with killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another with a hunting knife in Virginia plans to use an insanity defense at his trial.

Safety

Vinton home evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Carbon Monoxide is odorless, colorless and deadly.

Coronavirus

Va. Department of Corrections working with VDH, CDC to manage COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby and VADOC release
The Virginia Department of Corrections says it has taken major steps to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center.