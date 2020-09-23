Suspect in Bedford County chase arrested

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted for running from a traffic stop.

Dillon Webber, 20 of Lynchburg, was arrested Tuesday on charges connected to the chase Monday in the Forest area.

Deputies say he refused to stop on Rt. 221 as they were trying to pull him over for a traffic infraction.

Deputies say his vehicle became disabled at Turkey Toe Rd. off Turkey Foot Rd. and he ran off.

So far, he is charged with reckless driving/disregarding a police command and driving without a license.

