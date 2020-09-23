Advertisement

Three New River Valley localities establish a childcare provider recovery grant

Montgomery County, Blacksburg and Christiansburg created the funding to support childcare providers.
Montgomery County, Blacksburg and Christiansburg created the funding to support childcare providers.
Montgomery County, Blacksburg and Christiansburg created the funding to support childcare providers.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new grant opportunity for childcare providers in the New River Valley.

Montgomery County, and the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg created the Childcare Provider’s Grant to support childcare providers respond to the needs of families as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kim Thurlow from Blacksburg’s Housing and Community Development said many childcare providers have had to stay open and cut their cut sizes in half.

“And therefore, it is hard to balance the budget when you can’t operate at full capacity. And so the Child Care Recovery Grant is the help support child care providers at this time to be able to be able to make sure they can stay open and support our working families,” said Kim Thurlow a manager at Blacksburg Housing & Community Development.

To be considered for funding, applicants must be an existing licensed family day homes, licensed child day centers, religiously exempt child day centers, licensed family day systems, certified preschools, or licensed after-school programs.

Facilities must certify that they provided or are willing to provide childcare in March through December 2020 and prove they are following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Thurlow said the are a lot of uses for childcare providers grant, including payroll expenses, lease or mortgage payments, utilities (electric or gas), insurance, personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies or services, equipment and inventory purchases, technology enhancement, and professional services. Expenses incurred before March 15; those reimbursed by other federal or state funds; or items not deemed ‘necessary’ are ineligible.

An application for funding must outline the use of funds by November 1, 2020.

For full details, and to complete the online grant application, visit one of the following sites:

o    www.blacksburg.gov/childcarerecovery

o    www.christiansburg.org/childcarerecovery

o    www.montva.com/childcarerecovery

Only one (1) application per childcare provider. Please note: If you are a childcare provider and believe it would be preferable to apply through either the nonprofit or small business grant program instead, you may do so. However, you must pick only one.

Grant distribution is scheduled to begin in October or November 2020 but could change depending on its demand.

This is the third grant opportunity offered by the three localities in response to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attorneys for Northam, churchgoers come to agreement on removing certain COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
After claiming Governor Northam’s orders illegally put more COVID-19 restrictions, mandates and limitations on churches and churchgoers than any other category of operation within the Commonwealth, four Madison County churchmen emerged with an agreement.

News

Employee taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Danville laundromat

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The driver was not injured

Breaking

Man shot while driving in Roanoke Tuesday evening

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Anyone with helpful tips to call 540-344-8500.

News

House committee kills legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A General Assembly Committee has killed legislation that would have eliminated the mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Latest News

News

Bowers criticizes city council plan to fill vacancy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke City Council’s plan to fill a vacant seat drew criticism Tuesday from mayoral candidate David Bowers. Bowers said council should call for a special election, rather than appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of Djuna Osborne’s term.

News

Lynchburg voters cast about 800 early ballots exactly six weeks before presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day.

News

Regional unemployment claims drop as Lost Wages Assistance program nears first payouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Initial claims are 95 percent lower compared to the peak week in April.

VOD Recording

Rescue Mission Haircuts For Free

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rescue Mission Haircuts For Free

VOD Recording

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

VOD Recording

Lynchburg National Voter Registration Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lynchburg National Voter Registration Day