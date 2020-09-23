Va. Department of Corrections working with VDH, CDC to manage COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Corrections says it has taken major steps to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center.

DFCC contains Virginia’s largest population of geriatric male inmates, many of whom have serious health conditions. Because manny of the inmates live in assisted living or nursing home-type environments, the VADOC is using health guidelines for nursing homes, in addition to corrections guidelines, to handle the outbreak.

“The department’s pandemic response plan consists of more than 900 pages of documents addressing every situation we have faced during this pandemic,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke. “We responded to the outbreak at Deerfield with months of knowledge and best practices that we’ve developed since the beginning of the pandemic. As we’ve witnessed in nursing homes everywhere, the offender population at Deerfield is unfortunately more vulnerable to the coronavirus.”

COVID-19 tests were performed on 605 offenders and 232 staff at DFCC on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Those individuals had not tested positive in the previous three months. On Sept. 14, the VADOC Mass Testing Team returned to test inmates in three housing units, including the assisted living quarters and the infirmary. On Sept. 16, VADOC said it worked with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia National Guard to conduct point prevalence testing of 445 inmates and 183 staff members.

The facility’s medical director ordered routine, clinical testing of symptomatic patient and entire housing units. Further, weekly testing of infirmary and assisted living staff has begun due to a recently added VDH testing requirement for nursing homes.

“The Western Tidewater Health District has been very involved with the situation at Deerfield Correctional Center,” said Dr. Todd Wagner, VDH Health Director for the Western Tidewater Health District. “Since the first cases manifested in April, our emergency management and epidemiology staff have remained in contact with the facility to provide mitigation strategies and support as requested. During the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 at Deerfield, our staff coordinated the delivery of critical clinical supplies and personal protective equipment for the staff at Deerfield.”

DFCC has faced the highest overall number of positive COVID-19 cases in VADOC facilities and the most COVID-19 inmate deaths.

Numerous actions have been put in place to help prevent the spread of the virus at Deerfield. Some of these include:

VADOC Health Services Unit and Armor Correctional Health - the healthcare provider for DFCC - increased staffing to monitor and care for patients. Additional physicians, nurse practitioners, nursing leadership and other support staff are on-site. Fourteen critical care nurses, fourteen correctional nurses and seven nursing assistants were recently hired to support existing staff. Ambulance services are on site seven days a week.

Additional security staff have been sent to DFCC.

A mobile kitchen and additional food service staff have been deployed.

Besides daily sanitation procedures, the Enhanced Sanitation Team performed extensive cleanings twice during September, with another scheduled to take place before the month’s end.

A mobile shower unit is on-site for use by offenders in areas of the facility designated for isolation.

Inmates have been provided with more than 25,000 bars of soap since mid-March and hand sanitizer stations are available in the infirmary and assisted living quarters.

PPE is readily available for inmates and staff.

All medical staff are wearing N95 masks and kitchen staff are wearing KN95 masks.

VADOC ensures consistent monitoring of inmates and staff for PPE and sanitation compliance.

“As always, we will continue to offer support and guidance to the staff at Deerfield as they navigate through the challenges of this pandemic,” said VDH Health Director Dr. Wagner.

“During an intensive call with CDC representatives, the VADOC Health Services Unit asked what more could we do to intensify our efforts at Deerfield,” Director Clarke explained. “The CDC representatives were complimentary of our processes, describing them as ‘forward thinking’ and at the time, they could offer no additional advice above our current practices. We are committed to our extensive pandemic plan and we will continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC and VDH.”

