Vinton home evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A portable Carbon Monoxide monitor potentially saved lives in Roanoke County Wednesday.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said it was dispatched to Vinton just before noon for an EMS call.

When the medic crew entered the home on Tulip Lane, the small monitor set off an alarm. The crew evacuated everyone from the home and Wagon 2 was dispatched to confirm a possible Carbon Monoxide leak.

It was confirmed there was Carbon Monoxide in the home, and the natural gas line was shut off to conduct an investigation and continue ventilation.

No one needed to be taken to a hospital. The department said in a Facebook post this incident marks at least the third time the portable monitors have alerted them to the presence of Carbon Monoxide, which is odorless, colorless and deadly.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.