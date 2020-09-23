Warming up today as rain from Beta heads our way

We’ll see some patchy clouds early, but more sunshine comes out later today. High pressure will give way to the remnants of Beta moving in our direction. Clouds start to thicken up tonight with a mostly cloudy day on Thursday. We could see some moisture from the remnants of Beta move in by Friday. We’ll follow that up with a stronger cold front, which could also trigger showers late in the weekend.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Fall has officially arrived and we can expect a mix of sun and clouds today and low humidity as high pressure lingers overhead. Look for more seasonable temperatures as we go through the week with highs returning to the 70s. Wednesday will be the last sunny, dry day across the area as clouds enter the forecast by Thursday.

Sunrises, sunsets and even the moon may appear with more of an orange tint the next few days as smoke from the West Coast wildfires moves in. Light bouncing off the particles leading to the deep hues. Posted by WDBJ7 Weather on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

An upper level low and the remnants of Beta will likely head our way by Friday. This would increase our chances of rain starting late Thursday night and continuing into Friday. At this time, the risk of heavy rain that would cause flooding appear low, but we will monitor the trends over the next few days.

More rain heads our way by the end of the week.

The weekend shouldn’t be a washout, but a stronger cold front will push through by late Sunday and early Monday keeping our rain chances elevated.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We have used up all of the names on the assigned 2020 list of Atlantic Names. This has only happened one other time in recorded history back in 2005. When this happens, we begin using the Greek alphabet. It just so happens we have already used up two of the names with Alpha forming off the coast of Portugal and Beta forming off the Gulf Coast. Several other areas are being monitored in the Atlantic as the busy season continues. You can get the latest track and details in our Hurricane Center.

