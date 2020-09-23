Advertisement

WDBJ7’s McBroom and Hirsbrunner given Adam Ward Media Excellence Award

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Kimberly McBroom and Leo Hirsbrunner have been given the 2020 Adam Ward Media Excellence Award. They recieved the award at a ceremony Wednesday morning outside the WDBJ7 studios.

The award is given annually by the Virginia Emergency Management Association for “outstanding efforts to educate and inform the public about Emergency Management or during a significant disaster situation.”

Specifically, the award, which was renamed to honor Ward in 2015, is for their continued support of emergency services efforts in the Roanoke area. The award also lauds them for maintaining composure on air in 2015 when Ward, a WDBJ7 photographer, and reporter Alison Parker were killed during a live broadcast.

2020 Adam Ward Media Excellence Award
2020 Adam Ward Media Excellence Award(Virginia Emergency Management Association)

Ward won the award in 2014 along with WDBJ7′s Melissa Gaona.

