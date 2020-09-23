Advertisement

William Fleming High to close for two weeks because of staffers’ COVID-19 cases

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School in Roanoke will close for in-person instruction for two weeks after two members of the staff were diagnosed with COVID-19.

That’s according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A robocall has been sent to parents of students at the school.

For the time being, Grab and Go Tech Support and Meal Pick-Up will move to James Breckinridge Middle School.

Stay with WDBJ7 for more on this developing story.

PLEASE READ: Two staff members at William Fleming High School have tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with...

Posted by Roanoke City Public Schools on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Virginia: Number of new cases falls; hospitalizations down

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
There are 3,089 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,060 reported Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Coronavirus

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LINDA A. JOHNSON
The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing on college campuses, Virginia Tech adds testing, Radford University reports 12 new positives

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
As we continue to follow coronavirus and its impact in our hometowns, local colleges are seeing their positive cases on campus drop.

Religion

Attorneys for Northam, churchgoers come to agreement on removing certain COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
After claiming Governor Northam’s orders illegally put more COVID-19 restrictions, mandates and limitations on churches and churchgoers than any other category of operation within the Commonwealth, four Madison County churchmen emerged with an agreement.

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

Coronavirus

VDH continues drive-thru COVID testing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
The Central Shenandoah Health District had testing set up at the Rockbridge County Emergency Communications Center in Buena Vista Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Franklin County Schools report two student, two staff COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
Superintendent Dr. Mark Church confirmed with WDBJ7 on Tuesday that two staff members tested positive, as well as two students.