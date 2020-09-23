William Fleming High to close for two weeks because of staffers’ COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School in Roanoke will close for in-person instruction for two weeks after two members of the staff were diagnosed with COVID-19.
That’s according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A robocall has been sent to parents of students at the school.
For the time being, Grab and Go Tech Support and Meal Pick-Up will move to James Breckinridge Middle School.
Stay with WDBJ7 for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.