William Fleming High to close for two weeks because of staffers’ COVID-19 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School in Roanoke will close for in-person instruction for two weeks after two members of the staff were diagnosed with COVID-19.

That’s according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A robocall has been sent to parents of students at the school.

For the time being, Grab and Go Tech Support and Meal Pick-Up will move to James Breckinridge Middle School.

