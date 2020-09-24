After Prom Grand Finale needs your help!

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s an event that should be in its 32nd year, but is hopeful to see 31 years this coming spring. With proms across southwest Virginia canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, After Prom Grand Finale didn’t happen, and much of the funding for the event was cut.

But you can help make sure it happens in 2021.

The After Prom Grand Finale Event gives kids a safe event after prom, and one lucky student, who stays until the end, a brand new car.

YOVASO sponsors the event. The organization estimates in the years the program has existed, 85,000 lives have been saved from teens making smart decisions on prom night.

The event has been chosen as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 Finalist and needs your votes. If chosen, the YOVASO advisory board will receive a grant for $25,000.

Voting has already begun and you can vote everyday, ten times per day, until October 2.

Click here to vote.

