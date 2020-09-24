Advertisement

Airlines and unions plead for more federal help

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than 6 months after the coronavirus hit the United States, airlines are still hurting.

The Payroll Support Program, a part of the CARES Act, is helping pay airline workers' wages, salaries and benefits now. But the assistance stops on September 30 if Congress does not extend the financial assistance.

The three largest airlines in the country, Delta, American and United, said they would have to start furloughing 40,000 workers on October 1 if the extension does not come through.

“It’s devastating all across the industry,” said David Supplee, a Union representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union.

David Supplee was an American Airlines mechanic for more than 40 years. He took a voluntary separation from the company in April after the pandemic hit. The airline was cutting jobs and offering benefits to people who agreed to leave.

“I’m in a position where it was beneficial I could go, hopefully saving somebody else’s position,” said Supplee.

Supplee is one of thousands who left an airline job he loves because of the economic downturn. He’s still representing workers for the union, which includes major and regional airlines, like Air Wisconsin and Hawaiian Airlines. Supplee says he’s seen so many workers lose their jobs since COVID-19 hit “not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring”.

“There’s nothing out there for people,” he said.

Major Airlines, unions and workers are pleading with Congress to extend payroll protections to keep workers employed. They’re asking for an additional 25 billion dollars through March 2021.

“Are we working to try to resolve this? Absolutely. Are we trying to make this a priority? Yes,” said Louisiana Rep Garret Graves (R-LA).

Graves is a Ranking Member on the House Subcommittee on Aviation. He said he is pushing for more assistance for the airlines in a funding package by October 1. But he said the ongoing tensions on Capitol Hill are making it much more difficult to provide more relief for the airlines.

Some experts say bailouts are not the answer. Veronique de Rugy, a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, is one of them. She says the airlines should just declare bankruptcy to adjust to the virus' economic impact.

“Bankruptcy doesn’t mean an airline is going under. It doesn’t mean it’s disappearing. What it means is it’s keeping off some creditors at bay and, in exchange, it is actually restructuring its business model,” she said.

De Rugy said the mounting coronavirus federal assistance comes at a high cost to taxpayers as the national debt continues to rise.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDBJ+

How to vote absentee in the 2020 election

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

Politics

Wason Center poll has Biden leading Trump in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
“We saw an enthusiasm gap of 6 points between Democrats and Republicans in this survey.”

Politics

House committee kills legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A General Assembly Committee has killed legislation that would have eliminated the mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Politics

Bowers criticizes city council plan to fill vacancy

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke City Council’s plan to fill a vacant seat drew criticism Tuesday from mayoral candidate David Bowers. Bowers said council should call for a special election, rather than appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of Djuna Osborne’s term.

Politics

Lynchburg voters cast about 800 early ballots exactly six weeks before presidential election

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day.

Latest News

Politics

President Trump holding campaign rally in Newport News Friday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
The rally is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Politics

Roanoke City Sheriff retiring, won’t complete second term

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Allen says his retirement will be effective January 8, 2021.

Politics

Supreme Court battle reshapes presidential race

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg brought an outpouring of appreciation for her life and legacy. It is also reshaping the presidential race here in Virginia and across the country.

Politics

Washington and Lee professor remembers Ginsburg visit

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
“She was a fighter,” said Washington & Lee Univ. Law School Prof. Johanna Bond of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bade Ginsburg. "I mean that’s one of the lasting impressions I have of her.”

Politics

Roanoke City Council approves plan to fill vacancy

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The search is on for a new member of Roanoke City Council. Monday afternoon, council voted on the process to replace Djuna Osborne, who resigned last week.

Politics

Montgomery County election officials encourage early voting

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
“This is so different so we really didn’t know what to expect until the first day arrived," Connie Viar, director of elections for Montgomery County, said.