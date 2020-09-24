Advertisement

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.
In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wonder Universe’s kid-friendly election teaches children about voting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Janay Reece
The kids may not be able to vote for elected officials, but they can vote for the local dog of the year.

Crime

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

Covington moves to new recycling deal

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tips on Absentee Voting

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Danville Committee addresses confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vatican provided no details on why Pope Francis accepted Becciu’s resignation in a statement late Thursday.

Entertainment

Lucky Restaurant will host live entertainment for guests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Lucky Restaurant will have a live performance tonight from an opera singer and a pianist.

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

Entertainment

Terror Manor returns to Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This year, you will be required to social distance before and while inside of the Haunt.

Environment

Covington makes new recycling deal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Covington announced that Recycling and Disposal Solutions will now be managing the city’s recycling program. It had been handled by a local non-profit.