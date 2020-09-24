Advertisement

Blacksburg doctor sentenced for health care fraud and drug charges

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The former owner of the Virginia Vein Institute in Blacksburg has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison.

Frank Purpera Jr., 45, was convicted by a jury of 56 counts of illegally distributing controlled substances, health care fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

“Dr. Purpera violated the trust placed in him when he illegally prescribed powerful narcotics and defrauded important health care programs, depriving Virginians of necessary funding,” said Acting United States Attorney Daniel Bubar.

“Doctors and other healthcare providers who defraud our healthcare system and use their position to illegally distribute controlled substances not only waste taxpayer money, but also put their communities in danger,” said Attorney General Mark Herring.

“Dr. Purpera placed his interests above those of the taxpayers and the patients he served. In the process, he compromised his integrity and violated the Hippocratic Oath,” said Maureen R. Dixon, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 

During the trial, prosecutors showed evidence that for about five years, Purpera wrote prescriptions for Percocet and Adderall, both Schedule II controlled substances, in the name of his wife, who had a different last name. Prosecutors said the prescriptions were not for legitimate medical purposes and were outside the scope of Purpera’s medical practice.

In addition, he falsified his medical records and sent millions of dollars in fraudulent bills to Medicare, Virginia Medicaid, and Anthem Insurance. The court ordered Purpera to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution.

After a search warrant was served at the Virginia Vein Institute in September 2016, prosecutors said, Purpera told his employees to say, “I don’t recall” when questioned by federal investigators. Purpera showed an employee a clip from the movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” in which employees, when interviewed by federal law enforcement, say “I don’t recall, I don’t recall.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Wise County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Wise County.

Crime

Officials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

Thursday, September 24, Midday FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical remnants push through to end the week.

Politics

Roanoke’s Chief Deputy intends to ‘bridge the gap’ between sheriffs, has no plans to run in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen announced he is set to retire on January 8, 2021.

Latest News

News

Power outage closes Roanoke City’s early voting site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
According to the City, the Registrar’s Office lost electricity in the early voting building.

Devils Backbone Walk-In Concert

Updated: 2 hours ago

Entertainment

Devils Backbone’s socially-distant concert to benefit local food bank

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Fans can purchase a single concert pod, which allows up to four guests, or a group pod that allows up to 10 people.

WDBJ Plus

How To Vote Absentee in 2020 Election

Updated: 3 hours ago
We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

Coronavirus

Percent of positive COVID cases in Virginia continues to drop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,952,965 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.3 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.5 percent reported Wednesday.

Politics

Wason Center poll has Biden leading Trump in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
“We saw an enthusiasm gap of 6 points between Democrats and Republicans in this survey.”