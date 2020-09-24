Carrington Place residents get trout fishing trip

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) -

Residents at a rehab center in Rural Retreat were treated to a fishing trip on Wednesday.

Cedar Springs Fish Farm helped to set up a trout fish pond right outside of Carrington Place. According to the town’s Facebook post, this was a vision of Cindy McKay from the facility that became a reality.

Town officials, the police chief and fire department helped to make this special day possible for the residents.

