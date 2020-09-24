Covington makes new recycling deal

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Covington is moving to a new recycling deal.

Covington announced Recycling and Disposal Solutions will now be managing the city’s recycling program. It had been handled by a local non-profit.

There will be a recycling container at Casey Field that R-D-S will collect bi-weekly.

“While we are switching service providers and that may affect some folks that have been previously employed by the non-profit, we are actually working with out community services board, our Virginia Career Works, and with others in the community to ensure that we have a safety net and are aligning resources for those folks,” City Manager Krystal Onaitis said.

Covington has never had curbside recycling pickup.

