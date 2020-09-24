Advertisement

Devils Backbone’s socially-distant concert to benefit local food bank

By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROSELAND, Va. (WDBJ) - Devils Backbone has announced what it calls a safe return to live music with its upcoming Walk-In Concert.

The outdoor, socially distant event will take place October 16-18 and will feature headliners Mandolin Orange and Sam Bush. Bush will perform Friday, October 16, while Mandolin Orange will perform Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can purchase a single socially-distant concert pod, which allows up to four guests, or a group pod that allows up to 10 people.

For each single pod sold, 16 meals will be provided for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Forty meals will be provided with the purchase of each group pod.

The brewery has implemented various safety features. Besides the pods, all staff will be required to wear face masks; guests outside of their pods will also be required to wear a mask covering the mouth and nose.

The music series will take place at Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Roseland.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Gates open at 1 p.m. with music beginning at 2 p.m.

