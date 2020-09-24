Advertisement

Elementary students head back to school Monday in Pulaski County

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary school students in Pulaski County will go back to in-person class at full capacity Monday, September 28. That was announced at a school board meeting Thursday afternoon, and it comes with the caveat that no new cases of COVID-19 emerge through the weekend.

The percentage of students attending in-person classes, according to the district, may be modified, based on internal data with guidance from the New River Health District. That means some schools may be at full attendance, but others, with more positive cases, would operate on different schedules.

The district will also use cafeteria and other common spaces to maintain social distancing during meals.

School bus travel was also discussed; three students will be allowed per each two adjacent seats, as long as masks are worn, but that third student should only be seated after all seats have been filled, and seating positions must be staggered.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

MISSING: 12-year-old girl from Roanoke

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Anaya Meadows was last reported seen at her home in the 400 block of Gilmer Ave NW.

Safety

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Wise County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Wise County.

Crime

Blacksburg doctor sentenced for health care fraud and drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Prosecutors showed evidence that for about five years, Purpera wrote prescriptions for Percocet and Adderall, both Schedule II controlled substances, in the name of his wife.

News

Thursday, September 24, Midday FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical remnants push through to end the week.

Latest News

Politics

Roanoke’s Chief Deputy intends to ‘bridge the gap’ between sheriffs, has no plans to run in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen announced he is set to retire on January 8, 2021.

News

Power outage closes Roanoke City’s early voting site Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
According to the City, the Registrar’s Office lost electricity in the early voting building.

Devils Backbone Walk-In Concert

Updated: 3 hours ago

Entertainment

Devils Backbone’s socially-distant concert to benefit local food bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Fans can purchase a single concert pod, which allows up to four guests, or a group pod that allows up to 10 people.

WDBJ Plus

How To Vote Absentee in 2020 Election

Updated: 5 hours ago
We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

Coronavirus

Percent of positive COVID cases in Virginia continues to drop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,952,965 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.3 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.5 percent reported Wednesday.