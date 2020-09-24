Elementary students head back to school Monday in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary school students in Pulaski County will go back to in-person class at full capacity Monday, September 28. That was announced at a school board meeting Thursday afternoon, and it comes with the caveat that no new cases of COVID-19 emerge through the weekend.

The percentage of students attending in-person classes, according to the district, may be modified, based on internal data with guidance from the New River Health District. That means some schools may be at full attendance, but others, with more positive cases, would operate on different schedules.

The district will also use cafeteria and other common spaces to maintain social distancing during meals.

School bus travel was also discussed; three students will be allowed per each two adjacent seats, as long as masks are worn, but that third student should only be seated after all seats have been filled, and seating positions must be staggered.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.