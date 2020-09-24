Health and city officials offer Halloween safety tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall is in full swing, and many are looking ahead to Halloween. Candy, costumes, and decor can be found along store shelves. But, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says traditional activities, like trick-or-treating, are going to have to adapt.

A traditional Halloween may not be in the books for 2020.

“We can still create a fun, Halloween experience. We just have to think about it differently,” Roanoke’s Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said.

He says city leaders can’t tell folks how to celebrate, but they can share best practices.

“Particularly Halloween, particularly during COVID-19, we really rely on our Health Department and CDC to give us the guidance that’s helpful," he said.

The CDC has released a list that ranks Halloween activities as low, medium, or high risk for spreading the coronavirus. Traditional trick-or-treating is in the high-risk category.

“I’m not going to do a big bowl of just grab-and-go, they are going to be individually prepared so the kids can come up, say hi from a distance, and then pick up that little bag of treats," Cobb said.

Carilion Children’s Pediatrician Christopher Pierce also suggests picking up treats in a safe way this October.

“If you really cut to the chase, it’s really the messaging we’ve been giving throughout. It’s really the social distancing, limiting exposure, most of the guidelines you go from low risk activities, doing things within your household, your family, pumpkin carving, virtual visits," said Pierce, Section Chief of General Pediatrics for Carilion Children’s.

And if you choose to dress up on Halloween night, remember, “A costume mask does not replace a COVID mask," Cobb said.

