Advertisement

How to vote absentee in the 2020 election

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you opting to vote by absentee ballot this year? Procedures for absentee voting are different this year because of the coronavirus. How do you make sure you properly fill out your ballot?

We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

*NOTE: The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 23. There is a typo in the graphic that incorrectly lists that date as October 2.

He walks us through the process, step-by-step, and dispels myths about the process to vote.

For more information on absentee voting, visit the Department of Elections website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDBJ Plus

How To Vote Absentee in 2020 Election

Updated: 32 minutes ago
We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

Coronavirus

Percent of positive COVID cases in Virginia continues to drop

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,952,965 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.3 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.5 percent reported Wednesday.

Politics

Wason Center poll has Biden leading Trump in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
“We saw an enthusiasm gap of 6 points between Democrats and Republicans in this survey.”

Coronavirus

Student at Cave Spring High School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
No students or staff were identified as being at risk for exposure from the positive case.

Latest News

Community

After Prom Grand Finale needs your help!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
You can help make sure kids stay safe on prom night by simply voting!

News

Two Officers Shot During Breonna Taylor Protests in Louisville

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 24, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Recycling on Hold in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Montgomery Co. Students to Return to Classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Liberty University talks upcoming prayer march

Updated: 6 hours ago
About 2,200 students will head to Washington D.C. Saturday for a prayer march led by Franklin Graham.