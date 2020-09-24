How to vote absentee in the 2020 election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you opting to vote by absentee ballot this year? Procedures for absentee voting are different this year because of the coronavirus. How do you make sure you properly fill out your ballot?

We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

*NOTE: The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 23. There is a typo in the graphic that incorrectly lists that date as October 2.

He walks us through the process, step-by-step, and dispels myths about the process to vote.

For more information on absentee voting, visit the Department of Elections website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.