Advertisement

Lawmakers reflect on legacy of Justice Ginsburg, future of Supreme Court

Memorial honors the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court
Memorial honors the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court(Gray DC)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The steps of the Supreme Court became a memorial to the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this weekend.

A major force in fights for gender equality, and a cultural icon on the political left, Ginsburg passed away Friday night at the age of 87. She died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer according to the court.

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle reacted with statements filled with grief and praise for Ginsburg’s life and legacy. Meanwhile, the political question of how and when to select her successor immediately captured the attention of leaders and the rank-and-file on Capitol Hill.

With a presidential election looming in less than a month-and-a-half, President Donald Trump said he plans to nominate a conservative woman to replace Ginsburg imminently. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pledged that any nominee would get a vote before the Nov. 3rd election.

No Supreme Court nomination has ever been made or confirmed this close to a presidential election.

Democrats cry foul, calling such a move hypocritical after Republicans refused to consider Judge Merrick Garland in 2016. President Barack Obama nominated Garland in the spring of 2016 after the passing of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell and other G.O.P. leaders argued the 2016 presidential election should determine which party chose a successor.

The chamber never officially considered Garland, and in 2017, confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice: Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Our Washington D.C. Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Sen. Patrick Leahy // D-Vermont

Rep. Mike Johnson // R-Louisiana

Rep. Brett Guthrie // R-Kentucky

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith // R-Mississippi

Sen. Sherrod Brown // D-Ohio

Rep. James Comer // R-Kentucky

Rep. Raul Grijalva // D-Arizona

Sen. Roger Wicker // R-Mississippi

Sen. Kelly Loeffler // R-Georgia

Rep. Marcy Kaptur // D-Ohio

Sen. Josh Hawley // R-Missouri

Sen. Angus King // I-Maine

Rep. Jim Clyburn // D-South Carolina

Rep. Elise Stefanik // R-New York

Sen. James Risch // R-Idaho

Sen. Kevin Cramer // R-North Dakota

Rep. Austin Scott // R-Georgia

Rep. Hal Rogers // R-Kentucky

Sen. Joe Manchin // D-West Virginia

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Roanoke’s Chief Deputy intends to ‘bridge the gap’ between sheriffs, has no plans to run in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen announced he is set to retire on January 8, 2021.

WDBJ+

How to vote absentee in the 2020 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

Politics

Wason Center poll has Biden leading Trump in Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
“We saw an enthusiasm gap of 6 points between Democrats and Republicans in this survey.”

Politics

House committee kills legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A General Assembly Committee has killed legislation that would have eliminated the mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Politics

Bowers criticizes city council plan to fill vacancy

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke City Council’s plan to fill a vacant seat drew criticism Tuesday from mayoral candidate David Bowers. Bowers said council should call for a special election, rather than appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of Djuna Osborne’s term.

Latest News

Politics

Lynchburg voters cast about 800 early ballots exactly six weeks before presidential election

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day.

Politics

President Trump holding campaign rally in Newport News Friday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
The rally is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Politics

Roanoke City Sheriff retiring, won’t complete second term

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Allen says his retirement will be effective January 8, 2021.

Politics

Supreme Court battle reshapes presidential race

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg brought an outpouring of appreciation for her life and legacy. It is also reshaping the presidential race here in Virginia and across the country.

Politics

Washington and Lee professor remembers Ginsburg visit

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
“She was a fighter,” said Washington & Lee Univ. Law School Prof. Johanna Bond of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bade Ginsburg. "I mean that’s one of the lasting impressions I have of her.”

Politics

Roanoke City Council approves plan to fill vacancy

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The search is on for a new member of Roanoke City Council. Monday afternoon, council voted on the process to replace Djuna Osborne, who resigned last week.