Louisville police officer shot, but unclear if tied to protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say an officer has been shot.

It’s not clear if the officer was shot during the protests over a grand jury’s decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a news release Wednesday night that there would be an update when possible.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

Protesters have been marching through the streets, scuffles have broken out between police and protesters, and some demonstrators were arrested.