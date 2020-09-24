Advertisement

Louisville police officer shot, but unclear if tied to protests

People march downtown, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
People march downtown, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(WBKO)
By Taia White
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say an officer has been shot.

It’s not clear if the officer was shot during the protests over a grand jury’s decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a news release Wednesday night that there would be an update when possible.

Protesters have been marching through the streets, scuffles have broken out between police and protesters, and some demonstrators were arrested.

Latest News

News

Carrington Place residents get trout fishing trip

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Residents at a rehab center in Rural Retreat were treated to a little fishing trip on Wednesday.

News

Pipeline opponents call for FERC reforms

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Opponents of natural gas pipeline projects across the country are calling for changes at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. On Wednesday, a coalition of environmental groups said the agency is aligned with the natural gas industry, and fails to protect the environment and the interests of landowners.

News

Roanoke’s mayor says there will be an ‘aggressive’ approach taken to increased violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Lea says there is a plan in place to tackle the violence in Roanoke city.

News

Pipeline Opponents Call For FERC Reforms

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Buena Vista gets New Health Clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Radford Student Plays Piano for Alicia Keys

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Radford City Public Schools extends Pandemic-EBT to help more students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Students learning virtually for at least five consecutive days are now able to receive the benefits this fall.

News

Roanoke Mayor Addresses Recent Violence

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Liberty University talks upcoming prayer march, plans to bring more than 2,000 students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The university says the march is an opportunity to pray for the nation.

News

Lynchburg Education Association responds to plan to bring back more students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say safety, communication and preparation are areas that need to be addressed.