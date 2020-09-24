Lucky Restaurant will host live entertainment for guests

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dinner and a show is something 2020 hasn’t seen much of, but starting Thursday night at Lucky Restaurant in downtown Roanoke, that’s exactly what patrons will get.

A singer from Opera Roanoke and a pianist will entertain guests. According to co-owner Hunter Johnson, operating with COVID restrictions has been tough.

He’s hopeful, though, that his business can help support the arts, and it will encourage folks to come dine.

“If it wasn’t for music, this place wouldn’t be here. It’s nice to give back," said Hunter Johnson, co-owner of Lucky.

Due to operating at 50-percent capacity, Lucky can only service 8 tables at a time.

There will also be performances Monday and Thursday of next week. You can make reservations for a table here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.